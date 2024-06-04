Former UCLA running back Gaston Green was among the 19 former players and coaches making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for induction into the 2025 class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Green, who played for the Bruins from 1984-87, ended his UCLA career as the program’s all-time leader in rushing (3,731 yds), touchdowns (40), 100-yard games (20) and points (248) by a non-kicker.

The 1987 first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-Pac-10 selection set 14 school records in all.

Green was one of 77 players and nine coaches named on the ballot, which included former UCLA linebacker Ken Norton Jr. and kicker John Lee.

Norton and Lee are making return appearances on the ballot, as well as late former Bruins defensive coordinator Bill McGovern for his time as a defensive back at Holy Cross.