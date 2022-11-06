It looked like an inauspicious start Saturday, with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throwing an interception on the game’s first play. The Bruins were lined up without running back Zach Charbonnet for reasons undisclosed, and the game’s opening quarter had the early makings of a shootout in the desert. Yet, without his Robin, Thompson-Robinson put on his cape and collected 289 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns as 10th-ranked UCLA held off a late charge for a 50-36 victory over Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium. The Bruins (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12 Conference) racked up 571 yards of total offense without Charbonnet, who ranks second in the country in all-purpose yards. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and added 10 carries for a career-high 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns. UCLA had a collective effort in the backfield led by receiver Kazmeir Allen, who ran for a career-high 137 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. As a team, the Bruins ran for 402 yards and five touchdowns. The 50 points were a season-best and the sixth time the Bruins have topped 40 points this season. It was the program’s best scoring output since a 62-33 win over USC last November. The 402 yards rushing was the most since the Bruins ran for 437 yards against Washington State in 2010.

Scoring summary

First quarter 11:19, ASU: PK Carter Brown 25-yard field goal, 3-0 ASU 8:54, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson 14-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 7-3 UCLA 2:41, ASU: QB Trenton Bourguet to TE Messiah Swinson, 3-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Carter Brown), 10-7 ASU 0:32, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to RB Keegan Jones, 3-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 14-10 UCLA Second quarter 9:43, UCLA: RB Keegan Jones 10-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 21-10 UCLA 0:33, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to TE Michael Ezeike, 9-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 28-10 UCLA Third quarter 10:03, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson 4-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 35-10 UCLA 6:15, ASU: QB Trenton Bourguet to WR Elijhah Badger, 7-yard TD (2-point conversion GOOD, Bourguet to Xazavian Valladay), 35-18 UCLA 6:03, UCLA: WR Kazmeir Allen 75-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 42-18 UCLA 0:30, ASU: RB Xazavian Valladay 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Carter Brown), 42-25 UCLA Fourth quarter 11:09, ASU: PK Carter Brown 36-yard field goal, 42-28 UCLA 6:24, ASU: RB Xazavian Valladay 1-yard TD run (2-point conversion GOOD, Trenton Bourguet to Andre Johnson), 42-36 UCLA 2:30, UCLA: RB Colson Yankoff 1-yard TD run (2-point conversion GOOD, Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala), 50-36 UCLA

Turning point of the game

After failing to show much resistance in the opening quarter, the Bruins forced punts on the first three Sun Devils drives of the second and Grayson Murphy collected a sack while defensive back Azizi Hearn broke up a pair of passes. The effort helped the Bruins open up a 21-10 lead past the midway point of the second. Leading 28-10, UCLA then closed the half with a sack by Gabriel Murphy and Laiatu Latu as time expired. The Bruins blanked the Sun Devils in the second quarter and avoided getting into an early footrace. ASU was just 1 of 6 on third down in the first half.

Bruins offensive player of the game

After deferring to Charbonnet for most of the previous two games, Thompson-Robinson was back to being Batman without his dynamic teammate — and he put the whole offense on his back. Of his 12 first-half completions, the fifth-year senior connected with eight different receivers as the Bruins collectively made up for Charbonnet’s absence. Allen has a case, too, with his blazing speed leading to a career night and a career-long 75-yard touchdown without being touched.

Bruins defensive player of the game

After making very little difference in the road loss at Oregon, middle linebacker Darius Muasau made his presence felt against another quarterback with a quick release. Muasau had two tackles for a loss, including one of three sacks on Sun Devils quarterback Trenton Bourguet. He finished with a game-high 12 tackles. Muasau and the defense disrupted Bourguet’s timing, which was one of the keys for UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, and brought consistent pressure after a slow start in the first quarter. Four consecutive ASU drives ended in punts, allowing UCLA to push its lead to 35-10 before the next ASU touchdown. It proved to be just enough of an early cushion to help withstand ASU’s 26 second-half points.

UCLA play of the game

With a signature hurdle and touchdown already to his credit, Thompson-Robinson provided more razzle-dazzle with his legs on a run to set up Keegan Jones’ 10-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Past midfield, Thompson-Robinson moved to his right and raced up the field and hurdled another defender just before the 30-yard line, managed to land on his feet despite contact, and broke to the left to elude another would-be tackler at the 15 and did a spin before sliding down at the 10.

Why UCLA won

In the end, UCLA was able to just barely hold on and that started with holding onto the ball. The Bruins helped out the Sun Devils on their late charge, fumbling a run-pass option on the second play of the fourth and then going three-and-out on the next drive. ASU capitalized, pulling within 42-36 with more than six minutes remaining. UCLA’s collective rushing attack finally closed out the game, with running back Colson Yankoff accounting for the team’s fifth rushing score of the night. Thompson-Robinson connected with Titus Mokiao-Atimalala to push the advantage to 50-36 and thwart ASU’s comeback attempt.

More highlights

