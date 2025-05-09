UCLA set to host first wave of official visitors as part of ‘hectic’ period

UCLA football coaches are headed back to Westwood as the program prepares to greet its first wave of official visitors Friday.

The coaches spent the first part of the week back on the recruiting trail after wrapping up spring camp.

Last week, Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster called it the start of a “hectic” next month.

“Coaches are gonna be on the road and make sure they get back by Friday because OVs start,” Foster said before camp ended, previewing what’s in store. “But you gotta like this because this is when we get to finally get our hands on our ‘26 class and show them what we have to offer, and if you pick us you have a great opportunity to play at the next level. I think that if you’re a football player and that’s what you want to do, then UCLA is a school that you should consider.”

Here’s a look at who will be on campus: