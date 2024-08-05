Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Juju Walls puts UCLA in final two shortly after picking up offer

Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA has “stuck strong” with 2025 Pittsburg (Calif.) three-star defensive end Juju Walls since he attended the football program’s prospect camp in June.

Now, after picking up a scholarship offer Sunday night, Walls told Bruin Blitz that the school is one of two standing out most in his recruitment.

“Another school that stands out to me is Washington,” Walls said. “UCLA and Washington come down to be my final two schools.”

Walls also has offers from Arizona, California, Oregon and USC, among others.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement