Juju Walls puts UCLA in final two shortly after picking up offer
UCLA has “stuck strong” with 2025 Pittsburg (Calif.) three-star defensive end Juju Walls since he attended the football program’s prospect camp in June.
Now, after picking up a scholarship offer Sunday night, Walls told Bruin Blitz that the school is one of two standing out most in his recruitment.
“Another school that stands out to me is Washington,” Walls said. “UCLA and Washington come down to be my final two schools.”
Walls also has offers from Arizona, California, Oregon and USC, among others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news