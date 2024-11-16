Missed opportunities cost UCLA in road loss to Washington

Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao led the team with 7 catches, 68 yards and a touchdown Friday night. (Photo by Lindsay Wasson | Associated Press)

For a time Friday night it seemed like neither UCLA nor Washington wanted to take hold in their Week 12 contest at Husky Stadium. The first five drives ended with punts and three of those five came to a close on three-and-outs. The Huskies rotated quarterbacks looking to find a spark while neither team played a particularly clean game with turnovers on both sides. Ultimately, it was UW that made the most of its extra chances Friday night in Seattle to pull away with a 31-19 victory to run its unbeaten streak at home to 20 games while ending the Bruins' three-game stretch without a loss. The UCLA defense kept UW in check for a lot of the early part of the game forcing Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch to rotate his quarterbacks between veteran Will Rogers and freshman Demond Williams Jr. The first break in the game for either team came in first quarter when UCLA punter Brody Richter misplayed a punt that traveled just 17 yards giving the Huskies a short field to work with. UW running back Jonah Coleman would cap the 36-yard drive with a 15-yard rushing score for his first of two touchdowns on the evening. That miscue by the Bruins was the first of a few costly ones in the game. After regaining possession following a huge tackle for loss for Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers was stripped in the red zone that was followed up quickly by a scoring drive by the Huskies. Garbers' fumble at the UW 17-yard line was costly as the Bruins could have taken a lead on the drive. Instead, the Huskies used the opportunity to go up 14-3. It was the first of two red-zone fumbles for the Bruins and both instances ended with scoring drives on the other side for the Huskies. Tight end Jack Pedersen fumbled at the Washington 18-yard line following a 9-yard gain with UCLA down just 1 point in the third quarter. Following that drive, the Huskies turned to Williams at quarterback, and he helped UW extend the lead before settling in and sparking the Huskies' offense. UCLA scored a late touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Garbers to tight end Moliki Matavao, but the lead was too big at that point in the fourth quarter for the Bruins to overcome.

Scoring summary

First quarter 3:51, UW: RB Jonah Coleman 15-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Grady Gross), 7-0 UW Second quarter 13:38, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 28-yard field goal, 7-3 UW 3:46, UW: QB Will Rogers to TE Keleki Latu, 8-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Grady Gross), 14-3 UW 0:51, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to WR Kwazi Gilmer, 1-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 14-10 UW Third quarter 11:10, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 40-yard field goal, 14-13 UW 3:16, UW: PK Grady Gross 41-yard field goal, 17-13 UW Fourth quarter 5:44, UW: QB Demond Williams Jr. to TE Decker DeGraaf, 1-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Grady Gross), 24-13 UW 1:54, UW: RB Jonah Coleman 2-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Grady Gross), 31-13 UW 0:09, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to TE Moliki Matavao, 2-yard TD (2-PT, NO GOOD), 31-19 UW

Turning point of the game

You could point to the early punting issues that set UW up with short fields or the red zone fumbles, but it was actually a missed 44-yard field goal from often reliable placekicker Mateen Bhaghani. Despite allowing the Huskies to build on their lead following the fumble from Pedersen, UCLA found a nice rhythm on a methodical drive to end the third quarter and begin the fourth. Garbers and running back T.J. Harden linked up for a 19-yard connection to get the Bruins to around midfield. The UCLA quarterback then found Pedersen later in the drive for a 10-yard gain before a false start on offensive lineman Yutaka Mahe eventually led to the drive stalling out. Still, it left Bhaghani with a makable 44-yard attempt that he pushed left adding to the dismal evening for the special teams units. The Huskies opened the ensuing drive with a 32-yard pass play from Williams to Denzel Boston before Williams hit tight end Decker DeGraaf for a 1-yard touchdown to help put UW on top, 24-13, with 5:44 to play.

Bruins standout on offense: TE Moliki Matavao

There weren't a ton of bright spots for the Bruins on offense, but Matavao was impressive from start to finish Friday night. The tight end finished with a team-high 7 catches for 68 yards and the late touchdown on 7 targets. Matavao's night could have been even better if a 33-yard catch first quarter would have been called complete following a review. The officials ruled that Matavao stepped out of bounds before catching the pass ruling the play an illegal touch. The play was reviewed and it looked like the UCLA pass catcher kept his heel off the sideline, but the officials determined that wasn't the case and the call on the field stood. He did have a 27-yard reception later in the opening quarter, which was the longest pass play for the Bruins in the game.

Bruins standout on defense: LB Kain Medrano

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger continued his blistering stretch with a season-high 17 tackles in the loss to the Huskies, but his running mate at linebacker somehow had an even more impactful evening for the Bruins' defense. Kain Medrano accounted for one the two UCLA interceptions early in the third quarter that eventually led to Rogers being benched in the second half, but he played a part in both of them. The first interception landed in the hands of defensive back Devin Kirkwood but not before Medrano got a hand on the pass tipping it perfectly into Kirkwood's grasp. He added 3 tackles and a tackle for loss in UCLA's Week 12 matchup against UW.

UCLA play of the game

It took nearly the entire first half for UCLA to eventually find the end zone, but it was a thing of beauty when it did. The first touchdown of the night came on a 1-yard rocket from Garbers to receiver Kwazi Gilmer for the freshman's second score of the season. Gilmer came across the middle from his outside position and Garbers fit the ball in a tight window right into his receiver's hands allowing the Bruins to pull within 4 points with less than a minute to play in the first half. It was a crucial play as the Huskies were set to receive the second half kickoff.

Why UCLA lost

The special teams blunders, Richter averaged just 30.7 yards on three punts, combined with the red zone fumbles proved to be too big of a hurdle for the Bruins Friday night. UCLA's defense was able to force a turnover on downs and two interceptions in the game, but those situations resulted in only 3 points for the Bruins. Two of those drives ended with fumbles. On the other side, the two fumbles led to 10 points while a turnover on downs for UCLA eventually allowed the Huskies to score their final touchdown of the game to put the contest out of reach for good.

Notable UCLA stats