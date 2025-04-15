Mississippi State commit Camden Capehart makes visit to UCLA

Four-star wide receiver Camden Capehart, a 2026 Mississippi State commit, has taken his share of campus visits like any highly-rated recruit in the offseason prior to the start of his senior year.

But Monday’s visit to UCLA was something the Winnsboro, Texas product had yet to experience.

“The football facility is crazy and just — it’s an amazing campus overall and really it all stood out,” Capehart told Bruin Blitz later in the evening. “I mean I’ve been to a couple other campuses and that one was just different to be honest!”