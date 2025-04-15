Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 15, 2025
Mississippi State commit Camden Capehart makes visit to UCLA
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

Four-star wide receiver Camden Capehart, a 2026 Mississippi State commit, has taken his share of campus visits like any highly-rated recruit in the offseason prior to the start of his senior year.

But Monday’s visit to UCLA was something the Winnsboro, Texas product had yet to experience.

“The football facility is crazy and just — it’s an amazing campus overall and really it all stood out,” Capehart told Bruin Blitz later in the evening. “I mean I’ve been to a couple other campuses and that one was just different to be honest!”

Now, the 5-foot-9 target is holding out hope that an offer from the Bruins is on the way soon and a return for an official visit is in his future.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In