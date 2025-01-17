New-look UCLA football coaching staff hits recruiting trail

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and his assistants returned to the recruiting trail Thursday.

Foster, inside linebackers coach Scott White, secondary coach Demetrice Martin and director of player personnel Stacey Ford remained in Southern California, offensive line coach Andy Kwon and receivers coach Burl Toler III traveled to Northern California, defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and safeties coach Gabe Lynn recruited around Texas, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri was in Florida and tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel went to Washington.

Among the notable stops, Foster and Ford traveled together to Newbury Park to see 2026 five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, 2026 three-star receiver Devin Olmande and 2025 three-star receiver Shane Rosenthal.

Smigiel is currently committed to Florida State and Rosenthal is committed to Princeton.