There’s no doubt that Eric Bieniemy has the worthy credentials. In fact, a pair of Super Bowl rings and 23 years of assistant coaching experience between the college and professional ranks, including three at UCLA from 2003 to 2005, is quite the overqualified résumé.
Bieniemy was officially hired Saturday as the new Bruins offensive coordinator and assistant head coach under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster.
The 2024 season will be the 54-year-old’s eighth year as a coordinator, giving Foster the play-caller he desperately needs on staff. With his added experience as a running backs coach, that also bolsters the position with another set of eyes as Foster adjusts his focus to the big-picture job of running the entire program.
"Having one of the most innovative offensive minds in football join our staff speaks volumes to the type of program we are building here at UCLA," Foster said in a release announcing the hire. "Coach Bieniemy's belief in our pillars shined throughout our conversations and confirmed he was the right man to not only help us develop an explosive approach on the field, but leaders off of it."
Bieniemy, though, is returning to college for the first time since spending the 2011 and 2012 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Colorado, his alma mater.
