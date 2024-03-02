There’s no doubt that Eric Bieniemy has the worthy credentials. In fact, a pair of Super Bowl rings and 23 years of assistant coaching experience between the college and professional ranks, including three at UCLA from 2003 to 2005, is quite the overqualified résumé.

Bieniemy was officially hired Saturday as the new Bruins offensive coordinator and assistant head coach under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster.

The 2024 season will be the 54-year-old’s eighth year as a coordinator, giving Foster the play-caller he desperately needs on staff. With his added experience as a running backs coach, that also bolsters the position with another set of eyes as Foster adjusts his focus to the big-picture job of running the entire program.