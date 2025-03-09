UCLA’s path in Big Ten tournament now clear as regular season wraps up

Added guard Skyy Clark: “I definitely think this was our most complete game, offensively and defensively.”

“This is the basketball that we know we can play. We need to keep playing this brand of basketball once the tournament (starts), going into March Madness, and we’re going to go a long way.”

“I feel like we got good momentum going into the tournament,” Bruins wing Eric Dailey Jr. said after scoring a career-high 25 points to lead five double-figure scorers.

UCLA (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) clinched the No. 4 seed the previous night, hammering crosstown rival USC 90-63 , and won the three-team tiebreaker with 12th-ranked Wisconsin and No. 18 Purdue to claim the double bye that goes to the top four seeds.

The remaining seeds in next week’s Big Ten tournament were finalized Sunday as the final four games of the regular season determined the complete order of finish.

UCLA will face either the Minnesota/Northwestern winner of the 12/13 contest or fifth-seeded Wisconsin in Friday’s quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Bruins will play 25 minutes after the conclusion of top-seeded Michigan State’s contest, which opens the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, against either eighth-seeded Oregon or ninth-seeded Indiana.

Second-seeded Maryland and third-seeded Michigan round out the top four.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin isn’t one to play the rest-versus-rust debate that happens every March. He has a clear preference, particularly given the cross-country travel accumulated throughout his team’s first year in the league.

“Fortunately, we're not leaving for a while. Best news of the day,” Cronin said of the later departure from Los Angeles.

It was just two years ago when former Bruins forward/center Adem Bona was injured in the Pac-12 tournament and was limited by the shoulder injury that forced him to miss two of the three games in the run to the Sweet 16.

UCLA has Sunday and Monday off before it returns to the practice court at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center.

“My concern was get better, and try to get to March healthy and fresh,” Cronin said.

“You gotta make sure these guys are fresh when the Big Dance starts.”

In fact, he sees conference tournaments altogether as a waste of time and his only worry is the NCAA tournament.

Whatever happens over the next week, Cronin said, is irrelevant.

“I'm not a big believer in conference tournaments,” Cronin added. “The next tournament is what matters.

“Around here, man, they ain't going to hang no banner if you win the Big Ten tournament.”

UCLA defeated both Wisconsin and Michigan State earlier this season at Pauley Pavilion. Life on the road, though, has been tough on the Bruins — albeit, the tournament is on a neutral floor, but one much closer to majority of the field that resides in the midwest and east.

UCLA was 7-7 in games away from Pauley Pavilion, including 2-6 in contests played outside of the west.

Sixth-seeded Purdue and seventh-seeded Illinois round out the teams that earned a bye into Thursday’s second round.

The Big Ten tournament will open with three games Wednesday. In addition to the Minnesota/Northwestern contest that will open the action at 12:30 p.m. PT, 10th-seeded Ohio State will play 15th-seeded Iowa followed by 11th-seeded Rutgers against 14th-seeded USC.

All first round games will air on Peacock.

Illinois will await the 10/15 winner and Purdue will await the 11/14 winner.

On the other side of the quarterfinal bracket, Maryland will play either the 10/15 winner or Illinois and Michigan will draw either the 11/14 winner or Purdue.

The second round and quarterfinals will air on Big Ten Network.

Saturday’s semifinals and the Sunday championship game just before the Selection Sunday show will all air on CBS.

The first semifinal, which UCLA will would play in if it advances, will tip off at 10 a.m. PT. The title game is set for 12:30 p.m. PT.

Dailey said the team’s perseverance — from riding a nine-game win streak early in the season to Cronin’s tongue-lashing after its four-game losing streak in January to the immediate seven-game win streak in response — showed throughout the regular season.

“That’s what happens when you believe in yourself, when you bet on yourself,” Dailey said. “I think as a team, we fought through adversity, ups and downs, and we stayed together through all of it. That made us closer each time we went through something.”