UCLA secures No. 4 seed in Big Ten tournament in 90-63 rout over rival USC

LOS ANGELES — To paraphrase the Beatles, the UCLA men’s basketball team got by — and a double-bye, in fact — with a little help from its friends in the Big Ten.

The Bruins clinched the fourth seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament with a 90-63 rout over crosstown rival USC in the regular-season finale Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

To do so, UCLA (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) needed a surprising Wisconsin home loss to Penn State — the second-worst team in the 18-team league — earlier in the day to help create a three-team tie in the league standings with Purdue.

After a head-to-head tiebreaker did not settle the tie, the Bruins had the advantage in the second tiebreaker. It was determined by record against Big Ten teams in order of league finish. UCLA was the only one of the three to defeat outright conference regular-season champion Michigan State this season.

As a result, the Bruins earned a bye through the first two rounds and will play either the winner of the 12/13-seed game or No. 5 seed Wisconsin in next Friday’s quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The rest of Sunday’s league slate will determine the yet-to-be finalized seeds.

UCLA put five scorers in double figures, including a career-high 25 points from wing Eric Dailey Jr. The Bruins also got 17 from guard Skyy Clark, 14 from reserve center Aday Mara, 12 from forward Tyler Bilodeau and 10 from reserve guard Sebastian Mack in a balanced attack that led to shooting 61.7% (37 of 60) from the field.

USC (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten), which entered the day in a five-way tie for seeds 11 through 15, got a team-high 21 points from guard Wesley Yates III and 15 from guard Desmond Claude.

An Iowa victory on Sunday would not matter to the Trojans, who have lost eight of the last 10 games but will qualify because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.