UCLA secures No. 4 seed in Big Ten tournament in 90-63 rout over rival USC

LOS ANGELES — To paraphrase the Beatles, the UCLA men’s basketball team got by — and a double-bye, in fact — with a little help from its friends in the Big Ten.
The Bruins clinched the fourth seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament with a 90-63 rout over crosstown rival USC in the regular-season finale Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.
To do so, UCLA (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) needed a surprising Wisconsin home loss to Penn State — the second-worst team in the 18-team league — earlier in the day to help create a three-team tie in the league standings with Purdue.
After a head-to-head tiebreaker did not settle the tie, the Bruins had the advantage in the second tiebreaker. It was determined by record against Big Ten teams in order of league finish. UCLA was the only one of the three to defeat outright conference regular-season champion Michigan State this season.
As a result, the Bruins earned a bye through the first two rounds and will play either the winner of the 12/13-seed game or No. 5 seed Wisconsin in next Friday’s quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The rest of Sunday’s league slate will determine the yet-to-be finalized seeds.
UCLA put five scorers in double figures, including a career-high 25 points from wing Eric Dailey Jr. The Bruins also got 17 from guard Skyy Clark, 14 from reserve center Aday Mara, 12 from forward Tyler Bilodeau and 10 from reserve guard Sebastian Mack in a balanced attack that led to shooting 61.7% (37 of 60) from the field.
USC (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten), which entered the day in a five-way tie for seeds 11 through 15, got a team-high 21 points from guard Wesley Yates III and 15 from guard Desmond Claude.
An Iowa victory on Sunday would not matter to the Trojans, who have lost eight of the last 10 games but will qualify because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Postgame press conference
Turning point of the game
The Bruins attacked the rim relentlessly at the start and raced out to a 14-2 lead.
Of the team's first 28 points, 18 were in the paint as Bilodeau, Dailey and Mara each had their way.
UCLA led 39-27 at the half after shooting 63% (17 of 27) from the field, including a traditional three-point play from Mara with 0.7 seconds left to cap the effort.
After USC opened the second half with a Saint Thomas 3-pointer, UCLA responded with eight consecutive points to send the crowd into a frenzy and force a quick Trojans timeout.
Any efforts to stop UCLA's momentum were unsuccessful, though, in a runaway victory.
Bruins standout on offense: Wing Eric Dailey Jr.
The sophomore was an efficient 10 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 5 beyond the arc.
With three steals, he also got the Bruins out in transition.
Bruins standout on defense: C Aday Mara
The 7-foot-3 reserve was once again a force on both ends in his 14 minutes.
Mara had two blocks, changed a handful of other shots and finished a terrific second half of the season as a true gamechanger off the bench.
Why UCLA won
The Bruins were balanced offensively and their usual stifling selves defensively.
UCLA forced 20 turnovers for 37 points off the miscues, dominated in the paint 42-16, led 17-6 on the fast break and had the 32-18 edge in points off the bench.
Also, point guard Dylan Andrews — who was inconsistent for most of his junior season — came off the bench in favor of guard Lazar Stefanovic, who was one of two seniors recognized on senior night. Andrews had his first six assists without a turnover before finishing with a 7-to-1 ratio in just under 19 full minutes.
The lapses that have plagued the team at times this season, particularly stagnant scoring stretches, were nowhere to be found.
Now, it remains to be seen if the extra rest gained will help the Bruins or lead to a return in inconsistent performances in the postseason.