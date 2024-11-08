Premium content
No. 22 UCLA expects to play bigger frontcourt against New Mexico
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Game details

Who: No. 22 UCLA (1-0) vs. New Mexico (1-0)

When: 8:05 p.m. PT

Where: Lee’s Family Forum | Henderson, Nev.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Last meeting: 69-58 UCLA (Dec. 6, 1997 - John R. Wooden Classic in Anaheim, Calif.)

All-time series: Tied 2-2

UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin isn’t one to fret over minutes just one game into the season.

The 22nd-ranked Bruins opened the season Monday with a 85-50 win over Rider, which was limited to 31.7% (20 of 63) shooting and turned the ball over 13 times.

UCLA pressured Rider early with a trapping defense as it played a smaller lineup. Oklahoma State transfer wing Eric Dailey Jr. started at the four alongside Oregon State transfer Tyler Bilodeau, who scored a game-high 18 points to lead four double-figure scorers in his debut.

Dailey, meanwhile, tied USC transfer Kobe Johnson with a game-high eight rebounds. Although Cronin said UCLA struggled to rebound when Dailey wasn’t on the floor — the Bruins were out-rebounded 22-19 in the first half — he said to “anticipate” a bigger lineup against high-major teams.

That starts Friday night when UCLA plays New Mexico in a nonconference contest on a neutral court at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nev. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

