No. 22 UCLA expects to play bigger frontcourt against New Mexico

Game details
Who: No. 22 UCLA (1-0) vs. New Mexico (1-0)
When: 8:05 p.m. PT
Where: Lee’s Family Forum | Henderson, Nev.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Last meeting: 69-58 UCLA (Dec. 6, 1997 - John R. Wooden Classic in Anaheim, Calif.)
All-time series: Tied 2-2
UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin isn’t one to fret over minutes just one game into the season.
The 22nd-ranked Bruins opened the season Monday with a 85-50 win over Rider, which was limited to 31.7% (20 of 63) shooting and turned the ball over 13 times.
UCLA pressured Rider early with a trapping defense as it played a smaller lineup. Oklahoma State transfer wing Eric Dailey Jr. started at the four alongside Oregon State transfer Tyler Bilodeau, who scored a game-high 18 points to lead four double-figure scorers in his debut.
Dailey, meanwhile, tied USC transfer Kobe Johnson with a game-high eight rebounds. Although Cronin said UCLA struggled to rebound when Dailey wasn’t on the floor — the Bruins were out-rebounded 22-19 in the first half — he said to “anticipate” a bigger lineup against high-major teams.
That starts Friday night when UCLA plays New Mexico in a nonconference contest on a neutral court at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nev. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.