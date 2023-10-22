A little more than three hours before kickoff, a report surfaced Saturday that UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was expected to make a change at quarterback.

When the Bruins’ offense trotted onto the field, it was indeed redshirt junior Ethan Garbers, and not five-star freshman Dante Moore, who lined up behind center, took the first snap against Stanford and completed his first pass to California transfer wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant to get the contest started.

With 25th-ranked UCLA plagued by opening-drive interceptions in recent weeks, Garbers completed all four of his throws and led an 11-play, 75-yard series capped by a Carson Steele 2-yard touchdown run to begin a dominant 42-7 win over Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif.

It was the Bruins' first Pac-12 road win of the season after losses at Utah and Oregon State.

Garbers completed 20 of 28 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns without an interception over three-plus quarters of action.

It was Garbers' first appearance at quarterback since a brief run in the Sept. 16 nonconference finale against North Carolina Central. It also was his second start after opening the season and playing most of the first three quarters against Coastal Carolina.

Moore was supplanted after throwing twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (three) through the first three Pac-12 games — including first-drive interceptions and pick-sixes in each contest.

With a 42-7 lead, Moore checked into the game at the 12:09 mark in the fourth quarter. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 26 yards in his lone series before Chase Griffin finished out the rest of the contest.

The Bruins (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) also got three first-half rushing touchdowns from Steele, who finished with 76 yards on 20 carries. The three touchdowns matched a career high set last season while at Ball State.

The Cardinal (2-5, 1-4 Pac-12), who came into the contest with the nation's second-worst pass defense among 130 FBS teams, allowed 282 of 503 yards through the air.