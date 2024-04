As UCLA continues to have visitors check out spring camp, the Bruins are also busy locking in official visit dates for 2025 recruits with strong interest in the program.

Bruin Blitz caught up with a pair of offensive linemen, Wahiawa (Hawaii) Leilehua three-star tackle Manamo’ui Muti and Rocklin (Calif.) three-star tackle Garrison Blank, this week to see where the Bruins stand.