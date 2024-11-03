PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Nebraska

All grades listed are on the PFF scale out of 100 and for players who appeared in at least 12 snaps against the Cornhuskers.

For weeks, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster has maintained that his football team is on an upward trajectory. Now, the Bruins have their first winning streak after a dominant start and holding on Saturday for a 27-20 win at Nebraska .

For a second consecutive contest, UCLA had its best grade in coverage this season.

The collective 86.9 grade against Nebraska topped the 80.6 mark in the win at Rutgers.

In its entirety, the defense’s overall 68.8 grade was the Bruins’ best since the season opener (74.8).

In all, nine players improved their overall defensive grade from the previous contest.

Here’s how the entire defense graded out: