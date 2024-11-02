UCLA holds off late Nebraska charge, overcomes self-inflicted penalties

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for two touchdowns Saturday in a 27-20 road victory over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. (Photo by Dylan Widger | Imagn Images)

There's winning ugly and then there's whatever that was Saturday from the UCLA football team. But, a win is a win, right? The Bruins' defense started strong, but three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the defense contributed to three Nebraska touchdown drives. A 20-point lead early in the third quarter turned into a one-score game in the closing minutes. Yet, it was UCLA cornerback Kaylin Moore's interception on a ball that went off an intended Nebraska receiver's right knee that sealed a 27-20 victory at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

UCLA (3-5, 2-4 Big Ten) had a chance to preserve the victory on the preceding drive, but head coach DeShaun Foster elected to punt back on fourth-and-1 from its own 34-yard line with 2:22 to play. It was reminiscent of a decision three weeks ago in a home loss to Minnesota. This time, however, an injury to Cornhuskers starting quarterback Dylan Raiola late in the fourth quarter added to the circumstances. Nebraska (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten), which lost its third consecutive game, was also denied bowl eligibility for a third consecutive week after backup Heinrich Haarberg was unable to complete the comeback. Haarberg drove the Huskers down to the UCLA 34, but a penalty for illegal touching moved the ball back 5 yards. On second-and-15, Haarberg's pass to wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. was disrupted by Bruins safety Bryan Addison at the 13. The ball never touched the ground, as it glanced off Barney's right knee and Moore went down to his knees to pick the pass off. UCLA has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season and under Foster.

Scoring summary

First quarter 7:00, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 25-yard field goal, 3-0 UCLA Second quarter 13:47, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to RB Jalen Berger, 10-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 10-0 UCLA 10:02, Nebraska: RB Dante Dowdell 4-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, John Hohl), 10-7 UCLA 6:52, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 26-yard field goal, 13-7 UCLA Third quarter 14:50, UCLA: LB Kain Medrano 38-yard INT return (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 20-7 UCLA 8:21, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to WR Kwazi Gilmer, 48-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 27-7 UCLA 5:23, Nebraska: QB Dylan Raiola to WR Isaiah Neyor, 8-yard TD (PAT GOOD, John Hohl), 27-14 UCLA Fourth quarter 3:57, Nebraska: RB Dante Dowdell 1-yard TD run (PAT NO GOOD, John Hohl), 27-20 UCLA

Turning point of the game

UCLA's offense was humming along and the defense appeared to force consecutive three-and-outs with a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. However, Bruins linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after looking to the Cornhuskers' sideline and celebrating. The gesture infuriated Foster. Two plays after the free first down, Raiola connected with receiver Barney on a 40-yard completion to get inside the red zone. Running back Dante Dowdell finished it off with a 4-yard touchdown run to pull Nebraska within 10-7 with 10:02 left in the half. The Bruins responded on the ensuing drive with their own explosive play, as quarterback Ethan Garbers' 57-yard run helped set up a 26-yard Mateen Bhaghani field goal for a 13-7 lead they took into the half. On the opening play of the second half, Raiola was intercepted by UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano for a 38-yard return for a touchdown to push the lead to 20-7. After the defense then produced a fourth-down stop for a turnover on downs, the Bruins' offense needed just three plays to capitalize. Freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer secured his first collegiate touchdown catch on a 48-yard completion by Garbers to make it 27-7 at the 8:21 mark. Nebraska trimmed the deficit to 27-14 entering the fourth quarter, and on fourth-and-goal from the UCLA 5-yard line had a chance to pull within a score for the first time since halftime. Raiola moved to his left, but Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger overpowered a blocker and blasted through for a sack and turnover on downs with 11:31 remaining. A futile UCLA drive gave Nebraska the ball back. On the UCLA 2 with 5:48, however, Raiola left the game with an injury prior to a third-and-goal situation. The Bruins, again, bailed the Huskers out, though. Defensive tackle Sitiveni Havili Kaufusi was flagged for pulling a man off the pile after a stop that would have forced fourth down. Instead, Dowdell ran in his second touchdown from 1 yard out to pull Nebraska within 27-20 with 3:57 remaining to set the stage for the finish.

Bruins standout on offense: QB Ethan Garbers

Garbers completed 11 of his first 12 throws over the Bruins’ first two drives to help produce a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was the start to another strong performance from the fifth-year senior, who did not throw an interception for a second consecutive contest. Garbers finished 17 of 25 for 219 yards and a touchdown to go with a team-high 56 yards rushing. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers, including another game the Bruins' running backs got involved in a signigicant way. When UCLA lost J.Michael Sturdivant to injury early in the contest, Garbers was able to keep the offense moving.

Bruins standout on defense: LB Carson Schwesinger

Aside from being one of the players on defense who didn't collect a major penalty, it was business as usual for Schwesinger. He made a team-high 13 tackles, including a sack, to go with a pair of broken up passes. Schwesinger's early fourth-quarter sack for a turnover on downs was among the key defensive stands.

UCLA play of the game

For a second consecutive game, Garbers showed off his running ability and set a career high.

Why UCLA won

Defense was both the early driving force and nearly featured the culprits who squandered the big lead. Raiola opened with a 3-of-10 passing effort through one half. If not for the Oladejo penalty, the Bruins would have forced a three-and-out on the Cornhuskers' four first-half drives. Everything seemed to be coming up Bruins. That allowed UCLA tired out the vaunted Nebraska defense, which came in ranked 16th in the country. The Bruins dominated the time of possession 20:45 to 9:15 in the first half. UCLA also looked to establish the run early. On its opening 14-play scoring drive, seven carries produced 24 yards (3.4 yards per carry). For the game, the Bruins ran for a season-high 139 yards on 30 carries (4.6 yards per carry). After Ohio State was just 1 of 10 on third down the previous week against the Huskers, the Bruins opened 6 of 10 on third down before scuffling after halftime. Garbers, though, was able to play a turnover-free game for the first time this season to make up for UCLA's punts on the final three drives.

Notable UCLA stats