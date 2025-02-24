Ranking the top five portal DB classes

Charles Brantley (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

1. MIAMI

Miami's strong 2025 transfer class features a trio of four-star defensive backs – the only program in the nation that can make that claim. Former Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley was a three-year starter for the Spartans and racked up 103 total tackles (61 solo), 18 pass break-ups, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. At Jacksonville State last season, Zechariah Poyser was responsible for five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumble recoveries). He's expected to play an important role in the secondary this season. The third four-star defensive back in this Miami transfer class is Ethan O'Connor, who just finished his redshirt freshman season at Washington State where he hauled in an impressive four interceptions. Former Arizona defensive back Emmanuel Karnley, who also had a promising redshirt freshman campaign this past season, has a chance to blossom over the next few years at Miami.

2. LSU

Ja'Keem Jackson (Photo by © Chris Watkins-Imagn Images)

Coach Brian Kelly and company are the only program in this transfer cycle to sign two defensive backs in the top 55 of the transfer rankings. Former Virginia Tech standout Mansoor Delane, a top-15 transfer prospect, brings experience, toughness and a track record for creating turnovers to the LSU secondary. Ja'Keem Jackson, who was recruited to Florida by current LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond, had a promising freshman season in 2023 but missed most of the 2024 season due to injury. He followed Raymond to LSU in hopes of picking up where he left off at the end of the 2023 season. The Tigers also added former NC State defensive back Tamarcus Cooley, a physical defensive back with a versatile skill set.

3. TEXAS TECH

Tarrion Grant (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Texas Tech's impressive transfer class features five defensive backs – two four-stars and a trio of three-stars. Former Purdue standout freshman Tarrion Grant played in 11 games this season and didn't allow a single touchdown while breaking up two passes and forcing a fumble. The Red Raiders should be really excited about his potential along with former Mississippi State standout Brice Pollock. He has already played nearly 1,000 snaps over the first two years of his career. Former Charlotte standout Dontae Balfour, who started his career at North Carolina, has shown he has a knack for getting his hands on the ball while starting for the 49ers during the last two seasons. Cole Wisniewski, a 6-foot-4 defensive back, was a star for North Dakota State and earned a spot on the 2023 FCS All-American team. He is entering his final collegiate season after missing last season with an injury. Former UTEP defensive back Amier Boyd-Matthews is also part of this Texas Tech transfer class.

4. GEORGIA

Zion Branch (Photo by © Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

Georgia signed just six transfers during this cycle so far and four of them are defensive backs. The group also features two siblings of other Bulldog players. One is Zion Branch, the brother of five-star receiver transfer Zachariah Branch. The Branch brothers arrived in Athens after beginning their careers at USC. Zion, a four-star in the transfer rankings, flashed high-end abilities at a variety of points during last season. He has the physical style that should fit in well at Georgia. Three-star transfer prospect Micah Bell, brother of Georgia receiver Ronnie Bell, is now suiting up for his third team in three years after signing with Notre Dame out of high school before transferring to Vanderbilt and now to Georgia. Former UAB safety Adrian Maddox, who flipped from Florida to sign with the Bulldogs, and former Miami safety Jaden Harris are expected to play fairly significant roles in the Georgia secondary this coming season.

5. UCLA