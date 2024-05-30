Drew Gordon, who played for the UCLA men’s basketball team from 2008 to 2009, died Thursday in a car accident in Portland, Ore., according to ESPN. He was 33.

Gordon’s agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the news to senior NBA reporter Marc J. Spears. Later in the evening, UCLA’s official social media account posted a graphic acknowledging the news.

A San Jose, Calif., native, Gordon signed with the Bruins as a McDonald’s All-American out of Archbishop Mitty High School. As a freshman at UCLA, he played in 34 of 35 games during the 2008-09 season.

Gordon started the first six games of the following season before an issue with head coach Ben Howland led to an in-season departure from the program.

Gordon finished his career at New Mexico, where he was named the Mountain West Conference newcomer of the year in 2011 and graduated a year later.

Although he went undrafted, Gordon played overseas for two years before landing with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers for nine games in 2014.

Gordon then continued an 11-year overseas pro basketball career that included all-star selections in the French (2016) and Russian (2018) leagues. He also spent time in the NBA’s developmental league.

Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons Zane and Brody.