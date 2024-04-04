UCLA quarterback Collin Schlee, who was not spotted at the first two practices of the spring, entered the transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Bruins opened camp to the public Tuesday without Schlee, and head coach DeShaun Foster said he was hopeful the backup would “be available later on in the week.”

“But we’ll see,” Foster added.

Now, there is an answer. Hours after UCLA wrapped up Thursday’s practice, reports circulated about Schlee’s exit from Westwood.

Schlee spent one season with the Bruins after leaving Kent State in 2022. He was expected to be the backup behind Ethan Garbers, but now Justyn Martin looks like the frontrunner after taking the second-team repetitions to start the spring.

Last season, Schlee was used as a change-of-pace backup by former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly and was arguably more effective with his legs than his throwing arm. After opening the year as the third-string quarterback, he completed 53.2% of his passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in seven games.

On the ground, Schlee ran for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Schlee made two starts, including the L.A. Bowl victory over Boise State. However, Garbers relieved Schlee following an injury at the end of a 44-yard run during the first drive of the second half.

Schlee is the fourth player to leave UCLA since March 15, joining receiver Kyle Ford, defensive lineman Quintin Somerville and defensive back Isaiah Newcombe.