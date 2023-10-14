UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore continued to find that life on the road in the Pac-12 is a step up in competition. Moore threw three first-half interceptions and the No. 18-ranked Bruins were unable to get another Herculean performance from their defense Saturday in a 36-24 loss to No. 15 Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. UCLA (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) generated just 169 of its 453 yards through the air, with Moore finishing 15 of 34 for 168 yards and a touchdown to go with the three turnovers and five sacks. He also struggled in similar fashion three weeks ago at Utah. The Beavers (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) racked up 415 yards, becoming the first team to eclipse 400 against the nation's best defense in yards per play allowed (3.74). OSU averaged 7.68 yards per play in the contest. OSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished 14 of 24 for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Jack Velling pulled in three catches for 83 yards and two scores.

Scoring summary

First quarter 10:15, OSU: PK Atticus Sappington 36-yard field goal, 3-0 OSU 4:39, OSU: PK Atticus Sappington 43-yard field goal, 6-0 OSU 0:39, OSU: QB Aidan Chiles to TE Jack Velling, 10-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Atticus Sappington), 13-0 OSU Second quarter 12:44, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to WR Logan Loya, 10-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 13-7 OSU 6:01, UCLA: PK R.J. Lopez 36-yard field goal, 13-10 OSU 1:55, OSU: PK Atticus Sappington 26-yard field goal, 16-10 OSU 0:48, OSU: DB Ryan Cooper Jr. 67-yard INT return for TD (PAT GOOD, Atticus Sappington), 23-10 OSU Third quarter 9:12, OSU: QB DJ Uiagalelei to WR Silas Bolden, 43-yard TD pass (2-point conversion attempt unsuccessful), 29-10 OSU 7:07, UCLA: RB T.J. Harden 9-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 29-17 OSU 4:24, OSU: QB DJ Uiagalelei to TE Jack Velling, 32-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Atticus Sappington), 36-17 OSU Fourth quarter 14:31, UCLA: RB Carson Steele 7-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 36-24 OSU

Turning point of the game

UCLA trailed by as many as 19 early in the third quarter and head coach Chip Kelly turned to Kent State transfer quarterback Collin Schlee to open a series. Schlee's strong legs and running prowess helped set up a 9-yard touchdown run from running back T.J. Harden to pull within 29-17 at the 7:07 mark. After trading touchdowns, UCLA forced a punt with 10:08 left in the fourth. Facing fourth-and-8 on the Oregon State 16-yard line, Bruins right guard Josh Carlin and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio were whistled for consecutive false starts to move the ball back 10 yards. On the ensuing snap, Beavers linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. waited for an opening before coming in untouched to sack Moore and turn the ball over on downs with 5:45 remaining. The Bruins' offense got off to another slow start, with Moore throwing a pair of first-quarter interceptions that contributed to a 13-0 deficit after the first 15 minutes. Kelly then started to mix in Schlee with Moore and found success. Schlee ran the ball four times for 46 yards in the half, helping the Bruins pull within 13-10 on a Moore touchdown pass to Logan Loya and a field goal from R.J. Lopez past the midway point of the second. Trailing 16-10 with 48 seconds left in the half, Moore then threw a pick-six — his third in as many games — as Oregon State defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. stepped in for a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Beavers a 23-10 advantage at the half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb29yZSDinqHvuI8gTG95YSBmb3IgdGhlIHNjb3JlIOKdlzxicj48 YnI+8J+TujogRk9YPGJyPvCfk7I6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9q clRNU2VyZjdaIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vanJUTVNlcmY3WjwvYT48YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hoM0N2bVhGcTQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IaDNDdm1YRnE0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBV Q0xBRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNM QUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzEzMzU4MDgxNTUwMzgxMzIxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT09QRVIgUElDSyBTSVgg8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlYXZlckZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBCZWF2ZXJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2pm WnhXY1JFOVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qZlp4V2NSRTlWPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTMz NjYzODY1NTcxOTAxOTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAx NSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Bruins standout on offense: QB Collin Schlee

With Moore struggling, it was Schlee who gave the UCLA offense a chance when he was summoned into the game. Midway through the third, Schlee opened a drive with the Bruins trailing 29-10. Schlee's key 28-yard run set up Harden's score to cut the deficit to 12. Following the scoring drive, Schlee appeared to be injured and did not return to the game. His impact, however, cannot be understated in getting the Bruins going on offense.



Bruins standout on defense: Safety Kamari Ramsey

The redshirt freshman continued his strong start to the season, tying linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo with eight tackles and a team-leading 1 1/2 for a loss. Oregon State, however, kept UCLA's defense on the field for nearly 30 minutes after going 5 of 12 on third downs and converting its lone fourth-down opportunity. The Bruins entered the game allowing just a 33% conversion rate on both.

UCLA play of the game

It was Schlee’s big run. He executed the zone-read, but it was his strength that allowed him to stay on his feet after initial contact and pull off the big gain.

Why UCLA lost

The combination of a freshman quarterback and poor offensive line play continue to be an issue. Oregon State scored 17 points off Moore's three first-half interceptions, with his decision-making still leaving much to be desired. Moore also continues to be under heavy pressure, with the decisions being to either take the sack or get rid of it while being hit. Kelly appeared to be unhappy with Moore as the Bruins tried to rally late, but the two false start penalties prior to the sack on the second-to-last drive did not help matters, either. It was also a rough performance for the defense, particularly against Velling. Miscommunication on coverages led to chunk plays that the Bruins had done a good job defending against coming into the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WZWxsaW5nIFREIFgyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmFja1ZlbGxpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEphY2tWZWxs aW5nPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVhdmVy Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJlYXZlckZvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiDwn5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pa1VHVmtoRVoyIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWtVR1ZraEVaMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1gg Q29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNzEzMzgwODk5MDQ2MjAz NDU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Notable UCLA stats