UCLA football recruiting: ‘Elite Prospect’ attendees and more notes

A second key on-campus recruit gathering in the last six days highlights Thursday’s round-up of the latest in UCLA football recruiting.
Commits and priority targets will be in Westwood for an Elite Prospect visit and Bruin Blitz obtained the visitor list of 2026 and 2027 recruits as the contact period winds down at the end of the week.
Plus, the latest in-home and school visits in addition to comments from another handful of recruits who have met with the Bruins’ coaching staff this week are in this latest update.
Let’s get into all of it:
‘Elite Prospect’ visitors expected
Aside from the clear uncommitted heavy hitters, among the notable items is the group will include three UCLA commits — 2026 receivers Jonah Smith and Kenneth Moore III and 2027 receiver Demaje Riley. At least nine players currently ranked in the Rivals150 of their respective classes — both uncommitted and others committed elsewhere — will be in attendance.