UCLA football recruiting: ‘Elite Prospect’ attendees and more notes

A second key on-campus recruit gathering in the last six days highlights Thursday’s round-up of the latest in UCLA football recruiting.

Commits and priority targets will be in Westwood for an Elite Prospect visit and Bruin Blitz obtained the visitor list of 2026 and 2027 recruits as the contact period winds down at the end of the week.

Plus, the latest in-home and school visits in addition to comments from another handful of recruits who have met with the Bruins’ coaching staff this week are in this latest update.

Let’s get into all of it: