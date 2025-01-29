WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players talk minutes, team closer, and more

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and guards Sebastian Mack and Kobe Johnson addressed the media prior to the start of Wednesday morning’s men’s basketball practice.

Minutes distribution and player roles were among the big topics of conversation as the Bruins prepare to face No. 16-ranked Oregon on Thursday night.

While the start of practice was closed, off camera afterward Cronin did confirm that forward Tyler Bilodeau (ankle) is an active participant after sitting out Monday’s win at rival USC and most of last week’s win at Washington.

Cronin was asked how the minutes might shake out once Bilodeau returns, given the continued improvement of sophomore center Aday Mara and the combination of options at Cronin’s disposal.

Plus, Mack reflected on being the Bruins’ closer as his head coach labeled him their Mariano Rivera — a reference to the the Hall of Fame ex-New York Yankees relief pitcher.

Also, Johnson looked back on the vocal USC crowd in his first game back at Galen Center since leaving the Trojans this past offseason.

Watch the full interviews below: