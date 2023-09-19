As UCLA head coach Chip Kelly continues to insist he does not have a starting quarterback in spite of freshman Dante Moore’s performances, he is now in the position of preparing for multiple quarterbacks ahead of Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference opener.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising is eight months removed from suffering a torn ACL in last season’s Rose Bowl Game. The sixth-year senior, who has helped the Utes win back-to-back Pac-12 championships, has yet to make his season debut.

Last season, Rising was 23 of 32 for 287 yards passing and an interception to go with 59 yards rushing and two touchdowns against the Bruins. UCLA maintained a 10-point advantage going into the fourth quarter to prevail 42-32 over Utah in its signature win of the season.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Cam Rising, I think he’s an amazing competitor and we’ve played against him before,” Kelly said Monday. “He’s been one of the top quarterbacks not only in this league but in the country for a long time, so I’m sure Kyle (Whittingham) is always making those decisions based on health and safety.

“I think he’s an unbelievable competitor and a great football player, so I think if they declare him ready to go then we expect the full version of Cam Rising.”

The Utes will reportedly decide within the next couple days whether or not Rising will take the field against the Bruins.