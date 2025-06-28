Safety Toray Davis announces commitment to UCLA

UCLA continued to add to its secondary in the 2026 recruiting class with the addition of safety Toray Davis.
The Boulder (Colo.) Fairview product is the second recruit from the state headed to Westwood along with tight end Camden Jensen.
The Bruins lost commitments from four-star receivers Jaron and Kennan Pula earlier in the week, so Davis’ pledge brings them back to 21 in all.
Academics and the chance to see the field early were among Davis’ priorities after landing an offer from the Bruins on an unofficial visit in March.
Davis took his official visit to UCLA in mid-May. Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Utah were also in the mix.
“I felt like it was the best decision for me, it had the best fit for me academically and athletically,” Davis told Bruin Blitz about the decision.
Davis joins a group of 2026 defensive backs that also includes fellow safeties Logan Hirou and Madden Soliai and cornerbacks Justin Lewis and Joshua Mensah.
Davis has two-way capabilities and was initially listed as a three-star receiver by Rivals.