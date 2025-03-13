Several key football recruits visiting UCLA

UCLA has one official visitor and several notable unofficial visitors heading to Westwood over the next few days.
Here is who is expected to be on campus:
UCLA has one official visitor and several notable unofficial visitors heading to Westwood over the next few days.
Here is who is expected to be on campus:
The remaining seeds in next week’s Big Ten tournament were finalized Sunday.
The Bruins posted a dominant wire-to-wire victory Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.
A look at the seeding implications on the line Saturday when the Bruins and Trojans meet at Pauley Pavilion.
Find out what stood out about the La Verne (Calif.) Damien product’s Friday trip to Westwood.
Caleb Bey Jr. has an early idea of his favorite schools and now has plans to check out two of them.
The remaining seeds in next week’s Big Ten tournament were finalized Sunday.
The Bruins posted a dominant wire-to-wire victory Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.
A look at the seeding implications on the line Saturday when the Bruins and Trojans meet at Pauley Pavilion.