The word new can describe several aspects of the UCLA football team’s defense this spring.

New defensive coordinator, new defensive line and linebackers coaches, and a new energy as the coaches and players acclimate to one another.

“As far as my UCLA career goes, it’s always been a little different every year,” sixth-year defensive lineman Odua Isibor said Thursday after the Bruins wrapped up their fifth practice of spring camp.

But with the multitude of changes — including coordinator Bill McGovern, defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a and linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. and outside linebackers/special teams coordinator Ikaika Malloe — there also comes several new voices on the field and in meeting rooms. In turn, there are some new approaches compared to past spring camps.