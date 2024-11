This past weekend, UCLA joined the mix.

Programs around the Big Ten have been showing interest in Burien (Wash.) Kennedy three-star defensive end Derek Colman-Brusa .

Bruins defensive line coach Tony Washington Jr. extended an offer Sunday to the 2026 recruit.

Three days later, Colman-Brusa told Bruin Blitz that he views UCLA as a "skyrocketing program going in the right direction."