Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 27, 2024
UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger chooses to put decision about future on hold
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

Carson Schwesinger is putting the UCLA football team at the forefront of his mind before making any final decisions on his own personal future.

The Butkus Award finalist informed first-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster that any thoughts of testing the NFL waters will be discussed after UCLA hosts Fresno State in the season finale Saturday afternoon.

“Yeah, he’s a guy that he let me know early, like, ‘Coach, we’re just going to finish the season and then assess everything after the season,’” Foster said after Wednesday’s practice. “You know, he’s truly locked in on finishing this year the right way. I can respect that from a guy like that. I didn’t want to even put anything in his ear because whatever decision he makes, I’m going to respect that because Carson’s that type of kid.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In