UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger named Butkus Award finalist

UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger was named a finalist Monday for the Butkus Award.

The other finalists are: Barrett Carter (Clemson), Chris Paul Jr. (Mississippi), Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma) and Jalon Walker (Georgia).

The honor, won last season by North Carolina State’s Payton Wilson, is given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Schwesinger, a former walk-on who burst onto the scene this season with the help of the Bruins moving Oluwafemi Oladejo to edge rusher, currently leads all players in Power 4 conferences with 121 total tackles — including an FBS-leading 79 solo stops.

Schwesinger has recorded double-digit tackles in eight of 11 games this season, including a career-high 17 at Washington earlier this month.

The redshirt junior also has 7 1/2 tackles for a loss to go with three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble with one game left to play.