Three early standouts emerge for 2027 LB Isaiah Phelps

Find out what the recruit from Hawaii said were the highlights of the trip to Westwood over the weekend, and more.
A preview of who will be in Westwood through the weekend as the Bruins look to add to their 2026 class.
The Bruins men’s basketball team picked up a former high school teammate of Donovan Dent’s in the portal Thursday.
Find out where things currently stand with the Bruins more than seven months after picking up his offer.
The latest on UCLA’s pursuit of the Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran defensive end coming out of the weekend.
Find out what the recruit from Hawaii said were the highlights of the trip to Westwood over the weekend, and more.
A preview of who will be in Westwood through the weekend as the Bruins look to add to their 2026 class.
The Bruins men’s basketball team picked up a former high school teammate of Donovan Dent’s in the portal Thursday.