Dedan Thomas Jr. is well on his way toward making a decision. He has not arrived at that point yet, but he is getting close. So, his official visit to UCLA this weekend is an important one. The Bruins are hosting the top-40 point guard prospect while they host Colorado giving Thomas an opportunity to see the team in action while also giving him the chance to experience Pauly Pavilion and Westwood.

Mick Cronin's team has long been part of the top group for Thomas and remains among the top six schools in contention for his eventual commitment.

Thomas, who plays at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, was recently in Southern California for the Classic at Damien event and he will return in a couple weeks as his team participates in the Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei High School.

The 6-foot-1 point guard is no stranger to area, and this weekend's visit is his second out to UCLA in a short span.

"I actually went on an unofficial [visit] there a couple months ago," Thomas said ahead of his trip this weekend. "I really like the school, the coaching staff. I know Mick Cronin. I can learn a lot from him.