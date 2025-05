GARDENA, Calif. — There’s an early quartet appealing to Rivals250 four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale.

The 2027 Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral recruit told Bruin Blitz that USC, Texas, UCLA and Tennessee have started to emerge.

Hale garnered even more buzz, plus an offer from California, after turning in a strong performance Tuesday in front of several college coaches at a joint showcase at Serra High School.