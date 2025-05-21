Georgia-based LB Rodney Colton Jr. blown away by UCLA official, SoCal area

Rodney Colton Jr. describes himself as “a country boy.”

The 2026 Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker and his family got a glimpse of a different lifestyle than their accustomed to during an official visit to UCLA this past weekend.

From the moment he arrived, Colton was taken back by what he saw.

“I really liked entering my hotel room, I ain’t going to lie,” Colton, while laughing, told Bruin Blitz as he started looking back on the highlights of the trip during a phone conversation Tuesday evening.