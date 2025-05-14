Local 2026 LB Matthew Muasau commits to UCLA on official visit

Muasau is the fifth commit in the class and first defensive player, joining receivers Jonah Smith , Kenneth Moore III and twin brothers Jaron and Kennan Pula .

“Yessir, UCLA is home!” Muasau said in a message prior to publicly revealing his decision Wednesday evening after his school’s college showcase with four Bruins assistant coaches in attendance. “What really did it was just this OV, man, I already felt the love and support from UCLA.”

Matthew Muasau , the 2026 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star linebacker and younger brother of former two-year starter Darius Muasau, told Bruin Blitz he committed during his weekend official visit.

Muasau said he and his family were most impressed with head coach DeShaun Foster’s devoted individual time to each player on the visit.

“Not for just a minute or two, or a hi and a bye,” Muasau added. “No, it was a very thorough conversation and talked about not only football, but life and school.

“My family loved it here at UCLA, and everyone just had a welcoming smile and were great people.”

Among the details of the visit was a Mother’s Day breakfast on the patio of the Wasserman Football Center that overlooks the practice field before the recruits and their families left campus Sunday.

Muasau said the itinerary each day was packed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Highlights included a tour and history of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and dinner at Foster’s home, as well as meetings with general manager Butler Benton and the assistant coaches.

“They all did a good job at explaining what they do best,” Muasau said. “I met the inside linebackers coach, (Scott) White, and he truly is a good coach. He translates good drills to the game. He won’t run any drills that don’t mirror movements in the game, and I had many takeaways from his meeting — from drills, knowing where to fit in the gaps, and what you need to know as a linebacker.”

Despite the recent family history with the team, Muasau said he got a better sense of the nutrition and strength and conditioning programs, as well as some of the nuances of coordinator Ikaika Malloe’s defense.

“I’d say I learned more about how they take care of their bodies,” Muasau said. “The strength and conditioning coach, Corey (Miller), is outstanding and does a phenomenal job at what he does.

“And the other thing is how coach Malloe runs his defense. It was amazing how he coaches it and what the scheme for their defense is.”

Muasau’s player host for the visit was transfer defensive back Cole Martin, the son of UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin.

“He explained everything from their football schedule to their school work and the apartments they stay in,” Muasau said.

“I thought the housing was great. … They stay in the apartment complex two minutes from the school and the rooms are very spacious.”

UCLA was his one and only scheduled official visit, signaling that it was likely only a matter of time before the Bruins got his pledge.

The Bruins, who offered a scholarship last summer not long after his performance at the prospect camp, remained invested in Muasau as he worked his way back from a meniscus surgery in December.

“That speaks volumes, loyalty and love,” Muasau said.

Muasau has a strong connection with Malloe, who previously recruited Darius as a transfer from Hawaii before the 2022 season and helped mold him into a sixth-round NFL draft pick.

“Coach Malloe said the ‘26 class is huge for them as they really are trying to stay away from the portal and make us the foundation,” Muasau said. “The ‘26 class will play if we go to UCLA so there’s nothing more I could ever ask for from a program.”