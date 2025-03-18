Transfer portal additions have UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe anxious for spring

Asking Ikaika Malloe to single out one or two transfers who he’s excited to see in action when UCLA opens spring football camp in two weeks is a lot like asking a child which of his Christmas presents is his favorite.

The Bruins’ second-year defensive coordinator is eager to unwrap all of his new gifts.

“There’s a bunch,” Malloe said Monday after the program’s annual NFL Pro Day.

Of the 19 transfers from the winter portal window, 11 are on defense and eight are defensive backs.

The recruiting efforts of new-but-returning secondary coach Demetrice Martin earned the Bruins one of the five best defensive back transfer hauls in Rivals’ national review last month.

“I think the name himself, right, with his name carries a lot of expectations. So, it was exciting just the energy that he brought into recruiting, the players, obviously, that he brought here,” Malloe said of Martin, who has a reputation as a top-notch recruiter and is back with the program after serving as a defensive backs coach under former head coach Jim Mora Jr. from 2012 to 2017.