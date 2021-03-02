BruinBlitz - UCLA 2021 FB Schedule

UCLA is slated to play 12 games, including seven at Rose Bowl Stadium.

SAN FRANCISCO – The 2021 UCLA football schedule features seven home games and 12 total contests, the Pac-12 Conference announced Tuesday.

The Bruins will open the season Aug. 28, when it welcomes Hawai’i to Rose Bowl Stadium. Visits by 2019 national champion LSU and Fresno State will follow. Home league dates with Arizona State, Oregon, Colorado, and California were also announced. Times and television details for all games will be released in the future.

The Aug. 28 start date represents the earliest in program history. UCLA is 3-0 against Hawai’i, most recently defeating the Rainbow Warriors by a 56-23 score at the Rose Bowl in 2017.

UCLA and LSU are set to meet for the first time ever on Sept. 4. The Tigers went 5-5 during the shortened 2020 season after going 15-0 one year earlier. The last time an SEC team met UCLA at the Rose Bowl was 2017 when the Bruins mounted a school-record 34-point comeback to beat Texas A&M. Fresno State rounds out the non-conference slate after a bye for the 10th meeting in the series.

Pac-12 play starts Sept. 25, when UCLA travels to Stanford. The Bruins registered a 34-16 victory at Stanford in 2019, their first on The Farm since 2007.

UCLA will play five games in October, starting with an Oct. 2 visit to the Rose Bowl by Arizona State. The Bruins are in search of the program’s third straight win over the Sun Devils. UCLA’s only back-to-back road swing follows, with trips to Arizona (Oct. 9) and Washington (Oct. 16) scheduled. The Bruins and Wildcats have alternated wins over the last five seasons, while the trip to Seattle marks UCLA’s first since 2017.

The Bruins will have a chance to avenge a narrow 2020 loss to Oregon when the Ducks invade Pasadena on Oct. 23, before closing out the month with a trip to Utah (Oct. 30). The Bruins and Utes had their 2020 date at the Rose Bowl ruled a no contest. A second bye will follow for UCLA.

UCLA has captured all five home games versus Colorado since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011 and will attempt to continue that streak on Nov. 13. The 91st battle for the Victory Bell is scheduled for Nov. 20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Three of the last four meetings between UCLA and USC have been decided by seven or fewer points.

The regular season will conclude on Nov. 27, when the Bruins host Cal. The programs were slated to miss each other for the first time ever in 2020, but a rescheduling culminated in UCLA logging a 34-10 win in its home opener.

For information regarding tickets, click HERE. A $99 season-ticket deposit can be placed today. The deadline to renew existing season tickets is March 9. Attendance is subject to local and state health guidelines; as a result, the deferred payment date has been extended to Monday, Aug. 2.

2021 UCLA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 – Hawai'i

Sept. 4 – LSU

Sept. 18 – FRESNO STATE

Sept. 25 – at Stanford

Oct. 2 – ARIZONA STATE

Oct. 9 – at Arizona

Oct. 16 – at Washington

Oct. 23 – OREGON

Oct. 30 – at Utah

Nov. 13 – COLORADO

Nov. 20 – at USC

Nov. 27 – CALIFORNIAHome games in bold caps