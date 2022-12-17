A day after quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson delved into his recruiting pitch he gives to the host of quarterbacks visiting this month, the Bruins have landed their first transfer commit at the position Saturday.

Kent State transfer quarterback Collin Schlee his commitment to the Bruins while on a visit to UCLA.

Schlee is among 10 transfers visiting Westwood this weekend, including fellow Kent State transfer and receiver Dante Cephas.

Schlee, who has two years of eligibility remaining, threw for 2,109 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He is the fourth transfer to commit to the Bruins since Nov. 29, joining defensive end Jake Heimlicher (Penn), linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (Cal) and punter Will Powers (Princeton).

UCLA was among the schools also in the mix for Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis and have been linked to Clemson transfer D.J. Uiagalelei. On the recruiting trail, the Bruins hosted 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore on a visit Dec. 9-11.

Schlee’s addition will add to a quarterback group that currently includes Washington transfer and redshirt sophomore Ethan Garbers, freshman Justyn Martin and senior Chase Griffin.

Scout team quarterback Chase Artopoeus, a redshirt junior, entered the portal and committed to Chattanooga on Dec. 7, though he is still practicing with UCLA in the lead up to the Sun Bowl.

Schlee entered the portal on Dec. 6, the same days his head coach, Sean Lewis, left the program to take over as Deion Sanders' new offensive coordinator at Colorado.