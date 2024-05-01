UCLA added its fifth and sixth transfer commitments of the spring Wednesday.

Former Northern Arizona punter Brody Richter and former South Alabama long snapper Travis Drosos, who both visited for last Saturday’s spring showcase at the Rose Bowl, announced their transfers to Westwood in the span of two hours.

Richter and Drosos were on the same official visit from April 26-29.

The pair are latest in a string of six commitments since April 20. They join fullback Leo Kemp (San Diego State), offensive linemen Alani Makihele (UNLV) and Reuben Unije (Louisville/Houston) and tight end Bryce Pierre (Arizona State).

In 2023, Richter made 23 punts for an average of 43.1 yards, including a long of 56, in five games for NAU. He joins Chase Barry among the punters who will look to compete for the starting job in the fall.

Princeton transfer Will Powers exhausted his eligibility after one season in Westwood.

Drosos will compete with Salem Abdul-Wahab and Marcus MacNeal among the long snappers looking to replace Beau Gardner, who left the program in December and ended up at Georgia.