UCLA continued to make its future offensive line a definitive priority Wednesday, getting a commitment from 2024 offensive tackle Jensen Somerville.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pounder from Lehi, Utah is a sizable addition to the group.

Somerville, a three-star recruit, is the Bruins’ seventh commitment in the class and the first since linebacker Blake Tabaracci did so June 3.

Somerville’s decision was a quick turnaround after picking up an offer from the Bruins a little more than 24 hours ago. He was among the June 20 campers in Westwood.

At the Rivals Los Angeles Camp in March, Somerville measured in with 10.2-inch hands and an 83-inch wingspan and was among the standouts.

Also committed to UCLA’s 2024 class are defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, linebacker Isaiah Patterson and fellow offensive linemen Joshua Glanz, Mark Schroller and Marquise Thorpe-Taylor.