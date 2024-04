Just like that, Jay Toia is back in Westwood like he never left. After missing the last two practices and entering the transfer portal Thursday, the UCLA defensive tackle announced his return Monday via the program’s social media account. “Bruin Nation! I’m Back!” the program attributed to Toia in a graphic announcing his withdrawal from the portal. “Im Ready to Finish what I Started! 4s Up!!”

In a bit of hopeful foreshadowing, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said after the team’s Friday Night Lights practice that the school had remained “in contact” with Toia and hinted at a decision Monday. “I think maybe just seeing what’s out there,” Foster said Friday of Toia’s initial decision to explore his options. “I don’t have a problem with him seeing what’s out there and hopefully Monday will be a good day.”

The NIL collective Men of Westwood made a series of cryptic posts on its official social media account prior to the official announcement. One message read “boom,” a play on the previous bat signal for a commit — only the Os were emojis with dollar signs for eyes and a green tongue branded with an additional money sign. Toia’s decision to walk back his transfer plans is big news for a defensive line that is short on depth and could not afford losing its most disruptive player. The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder started 24 of 38 games over the past three seasons. In 2023, Toia made 28 tackles, including four for a loss and a sack. For his career, the Inglewood native has 66 tackles, including seven for a loss, to go with three pass break-ups, two sacks and a forced fumble. Toia's presence in the middle helped free up the UCLA edge rushers en route to the team's 43 sacks, the sixth-highest total among FBS teams last season. His biggest impact was in the run defense, which allowed just 80.8 yards per game to rank second in the FBS. UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe shared the announcement and added: “So thankful and honored to be part of Jay’s future!”

