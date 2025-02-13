Four-star LB Samu Moala remains firm in Texas A&M decision as others pursue

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Samu Moala didn’t have quite the same contact period as other recruits in January.

The 2026 Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger four-star linebacker was busy turning his focus to basketball for the remainder of his junior year.

So while other football players were busy attending various junior day events around the country, Moala declined invitations as he kept his focus on the hardwood and chose to prioritize games and practices over unofficial visits.

“Basketball took up everything,” Moala told Bruin Blitz. “I’m fully committed to my team and fully committed to basketball even though I don’t really play it (with collegiate aspirations in mind).”

That basketball season came to an end Wednesday evening in a 70-58 loss at Mira Costa in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.