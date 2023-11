For most of the first 20 minutes Monday night, the UCLA men's basketball team looked like one that won't be unranked for long.

However, in the second half against No. 4-ranked Marquette, the youth and inexperience of a Bruins team playing at full strength for the first time this season was apparent, too.

UCLA let a 12-point second-half lead slip away, as a 17-0 run keyed Marquette's 71-69 win on the opening night of the Maui Invitational at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

The Bruins (3-1) got a game-high 25 points from Sebastian Mack, but his potential game-tying shot at the buzzer misfired.

The Golden Eagles (4-0), who will face top-ranked Kansas on Tuesday, were led by David Joplin's 19 points. He made 5 of 11 3-point shots for Marquette, which shot 54.2% from the field in the second half.

UCLA will face host Chaminade in the loser's bracket Tuesday at 2 p.m. PT.