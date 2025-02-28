UCLA fails to keep up with No. 20 Purdue

It was an all-too-familiar sight for the UCLA’s men’s basketball team Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind.
A strong stretch of defense overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half, but a disappearing act on offense during a back-and-forth second half contributed to a 76-66 loss to 20th-ranked Purdue at Mackey Arena.
UCLA (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten), which trailed throughout the first half, enjoyed its last lead at 56-55 after reserve forward/center William Kyle III split a pair of free throws with 8:26 to play.
Purdue (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) then forced the Bruins to miss their next four shots and turn the ball over once over the next five minutes.
The Boilermakers went on a 12-0 run during that stretch, with point guard Braden Smith hurting UCLA with his playmaking, 3-point shooting and hustle to loose balls. The Bruins never recovered.
Smith had 23 points and eight assists to go with a career-high six made 3-pointers.
The Bruins also had issues inside containing Purdue leading scorer Trey Kaufman-Renn, who finished with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting.
UCLA allowed the Boilermakers to shoot 11 of 22 on 3-point attempts and 51.9% overall (27 of 52) from the field.
Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau paced the team with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Postgame press conference
Videos courtesy of UCLA Athletics:
Turning point of the game
The Bruins were careless with the ball from the opening tip, committing six turnovers within the first five minutes — including one on each of the opening four possessions.
The Boilermakers made nine of their first 12 shots for an early 21-12 lead.
UCLA trailed by as many as 10 before an 8-0 run briefly cut the deficit to two points on the first of three occasions late in the first half.
The Bruins went into the locker room down 37-35.
UCLA took the momentum into the start of the second half. A 7-0 run capped by a Bilodeau traditional three-point play momentarily put the Bruins in front for the first time, 42-40, with 17:29 remaining.
It was one of 10 lead changes in the second half.
During the backbreaking run, an ill-advised, contested Dylan Andrews jump shot went the other way and Smith beat Kobe Johnson to an offensive rebound from behind that led to a Kaufman-Renn second-chance basket in the paint.
Smith then tacked on a steal that led to a Camden Heide 3-pointer and had an assist on Fletcher Loyer’s long-range basket to cap the spurt.
Bruins standout on offense: F Tyler Bilodeau
Bilodeau was one of just two double-figure scorers for the Bruins and the only one to score more than six points after halftime.
Bruins standout on defense: F/C William Kyle III
Instead of reserve center Aday Mara, it was UCLA’s other reserve big man who made a brief difference.
Kyle’s ability to withstand what was a physical contest was the only semblance of resistance in what was an otherwise poor night defending the post.
Why UCLA lost
The Bruins managed to hang around when it looked like they were on the verge of getting blown out before halftime.
UCLA turned a 10-1 advantage on the offensive glass off 15 missed shots into a 9-0 edge in second-chance points over the first 20 minutes.
Purdue, however, owned the 6-2 advantage in offensive rebounds after halftime and turned in a 16-0 shutout in second-chance points after the break.
UCLA was also just 5 of 18 on its 3-point attempts and finished with 14 turnovers while forcing just nine.