UCLA fails to keep up with No. 20 Purdue

It was an all-too-familiar sight for the UCLA’s men’s basketball team Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

A strong stretch of defense overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half, but a disappearing act on offense during a back-and-forth second half contributed to a 76-66 loss to 20th-ranked Purdue at Mackey Arena.

UCLA (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten), which trailed throughout the first half, enjoyed its last lead at 56-55 after reserve forward/center William Kyle III split a pair of free throws with 8:26 to play.

Purdue (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) then forced the Bruins to miss their next four shots and turn the ball over once over the next five minutes.

The Boilermakers went on a 12-0 run during that stretch, with point guard Braden Smith hurting UCLA with his playmaking, 3-point shooting and hustle to loose balls. The Bruins never recovered.

Smith had 23 points and eight assists to go with a career-high six made 3-pointers.

The Bruins also had issues inside containing Purdue leading scorer Trey Kaufman-Renn, who finished with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

UCLA allowed the Boilermakers to shoot 11 of 22 on 3-point attempts and 51.9% overall (27 of 52) from the field.

Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau paced the team with 15 points and seven rebounds.