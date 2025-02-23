WATCH: Mick Cronin, players after UCLA defeats Ohio State 69-61

On the same afternoon UCLA honored the life and legacy of late Hall of Famer Bill Walton, the men’s basketball program overcame a slow start to defeat Ohio State 69-61 and secure head coach Mick Cronin’s 500th career victory Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.

Cronin, though, was not interested in any discussion about his legacy and chose to shine a light on Walton and the more important things in life.

“I just think legacy’s overrated,” Cronin said, pointing to advice he received from former NBA head coach and broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy.

Bruins center Aday Mara, wing Eric Dailey Jr. and guard Skyy Clark followed, wearing commemorative T-shirts the team received in honor of the milestone.

Find out what they had to say about the day’s multitude of reasons to celebrate, the slow start to the contest, and more, in the full press conference below: