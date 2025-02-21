Four-star LB Talanoa Ili trims list, locks in official visit to UCLA

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili trimmed his list Friday to seven schools.
Brigham Young, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and USC all made the cut in a list first reported by On3. Later in the day, Ili confirmed with Bruin Blitz that his official visit to UCLA is scheduled for May 10-12.
Ili has official visits locked in for all seven schools, with the Bruins getting the first on his calendar.
Ili will be at BYU on May 27, Oklahoma on June 6, Notre Dame on June 10, Texas on June 13, USC on June 17 and Oregon for his last official visit on June 22.
The Bruins have made the nation’s 56th overall prospect in the 2026 class a major priority for the past year.
Ili made at least six unofficial visits for campus stops and games in 2024, including last year’s Friday Night Lights event during spring camp.
Most recently, Ili was among the recruits in attendance for UCLA’s Elite Prospect Night on Jan. 30.
One of Ili’s biggest relationships on the UCLA staff is with inside linebackers coach Scott White.
“We talk almost every day, whether it’s about football or anything else,” Ili told Bruin Blitz after attending UCLA’s home contest against Oregon last September.