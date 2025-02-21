Four-star LB Talanoa Ili trims list, locks in official visit to UCLA

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili trimmed his list Friday to seven schools.

Brigham Young, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and USC all made the cut in a list first reported by On3. Later in the day, Ili confirmed with Bruin Blitz that his official visit to UCLA is scheduled for May 10-12.

Ili has official visits locked in for all seven schools, with the Bruins getting the first on his calendar.

Ili will be at BYU on May 27, Oklahoma on June 6, Notre Dame on June 10, Texas on June 13, USC on June 17 and Oregon for his last official visit on June 22.