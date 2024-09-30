PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News More News
ago football Edit

Four-star 2026 OLB Talanoa Ili recaps visit to UCLA game

Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PcmFuZ2UgKENhbGlmLikgTHV0aGVyYW4gT0xCIFRhbGFub2EgSWxp IGFtb25nIHRoZSBiaWctdGltZSAyMDI2IHJlY3J1aXRzIGF0IHRoZSBSb3Nl IEJvd2wgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BoSUJQcXRsaTAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QaElCUHF0bGkwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyYWN5IE1j RGFubmFsZCDwn5OOIChAVHJhY3lfTWNEYW5uYWxkKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyYWN5X01jRGFubmFsZC9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDIx Mjc5MTM4MDMyNDY5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Talanoa Ili is taking a deliberate approach to his recruitment.

In a phone conversation Sunday evening, the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star outside linebacker told Bruin Blitz he’s in no rush to figure out his college destination.

“It’s going pretty slow,” Ili said of his approach. “I still haven’t went on a lot of my visits, but I’m going to soon and these next few weeks there are going to be a lot of visits.”

Ili, who is ranked 41st nationally in the 2026 class, was among nine 2026 recruits ranked in the Rivals250 who attended UCLA’s contest against then-No. 8 Oregon this past Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Bruins have been heavily involved dating back to April, with Ili taking a three unofficial visits to campus including their summer prospect camp and a fourth to the program’s spring showcase at the Rose Bowl

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
