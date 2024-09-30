Talanoa Ili is taking a deliberate approach to his recruitment.

In a phone conversation Sunday evening, the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star outside linebacker told Bruin Blitz he’s in no rush to figure out his college destination.

“It’s going pretty slow,” Ili said of his approach. “I still haven’t went on a lot of my visits, but I’m going to soon and these next few weeks there are going to be a lot of visits.”