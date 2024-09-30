Four-star 2026 OLB Talanoa Ili recaps visit to UCLA game
Talanoa Ili is taking a deliberate approach to his recruitment.
In a phone conversation Sunday evening, the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star outside linebacker told Bruin Blitz he’s in no rush to figure out his college destination.
“It’s going pretty slow,” Ili said of his approach. “I still haven’t went on a lot of my visits, but I’m going to soon and these next few weeks there are going to be a lot of visits.”
Ili, who is ranked 41st nationally in the 2026 class, was among nine 2026 recruits ranked in the Rivals250 who attended UCLA’s contest against then-No. 8 Oregon this past Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
The Bruins have been heavily involved dating back to April, with Ili taking a three unofficial visits to campus including their summer prospect camp and a fourth to the program’s spring showcase at the Rose Bowl
