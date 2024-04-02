Old habits apparently die hard.

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond made his way down to Spaulding Field for the Bruins’ first public practice of spring camp Tuesday.

DeShaun Foster, the first-time UCLA head coach, was with the running backs at the time. So was Eric Bieniemy, the associate head coach and offensive coordinator who was back in Westwood after a previous stint in the early 2000s.

Foster and Bieniemy are both former running backs and have coached the position for the Bruins previously.

Jarmond, who observed part of practice with the media atop the parking structure that oversees the practice field, jokingly reminded Foster that it’s no longer his job title. UCLA brought in Marcus Thomas this offseason to take over the position.

“I was working the field and then Martin caught me out here and he caught me over there,” Foster recalled after the two-hour session wrapped up. “It was kind of like, man, if you had caught me over here a little earlier on the defensive field…”

Laughter ensued, marking one of the many light moments as the program continues to transition away from the Chip Kelly era that didn’t always spark the warmest of interactions with the media.

Bruins receiver Logan Loya noted the excitement and energy that the new additions to the staff have brought.

UCLA also brought on quarterbacks coach Ted White, receivers coach Erik Frazier, offensive line coach Juan Castillo and defensive line coach Tony Washington Jr. to the staff.

“Super exciting,” Loya said. “Everyone started from the ground up, just the basics right now. But very excited, I’ll tell you that.”

Things are also ahead of schedule, Foster said.

The Bruins technically opened spring camp March 14 to do an initial install. Originally, Foster said he didn’t plan on adding more to the players’ load when they returned from spring break to resume practice activities.

“It’s just all in how much they absorb,” Foster said of the plan. “So, we actually didn’t want to install more coming out of break, but they had the first install down so well that we were able to add some more stuff. So it’s going and it’s trending in the right direction.”