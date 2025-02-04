UCLA firing on all cylinders heading into visit from No. 9 Michigan State

The UCLA men’s basketball season could have went one of two ways a month ago.

Instead of folding, the Bruins (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) eventually responded to head coach Mick Cronin’s challenge to play with more toughness in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

UCLA, which has since won five consecutive games, is coming off arguably its best performance of the season heading into Tuesday’s contest against ninth-ranked Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on Peacock.