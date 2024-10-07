UCLA heads into Minnesota game prep noncommittal about QB situation

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster could be giving a second thought as to who will start at quarterback Saturday against Minnesota.

After seemingly deciding this past weekend that Ethan Garbers would retain the job, if healthy, it was more of a noncommittal tone from Foster when asked Monday evening about his film review of backup Justyn Martin’s performance at seventh-ranked Penn State.

Martin completed 22 of 30 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown without an interception. The touchdown, which came inside the final minute of the 27-11 loss, snapped a string of nine consecutive quarters without a touchdown from the Bruins’ offense.

“Justyn played a good game. You know, we’re gonna go into this week and see who can play,” Foster said before Monday's practice.

After the game, Foster told reporters that if Garbers continues to progress then he would remain his starter.

“This is Ethan’s team,” Foster said. “He’s our quarterback and, I think everybody has rallied behind him. But, you know, the type of player that Justyn is I think he’ll understand the situation, and he’ll continue to get reps and just continue to get more growth throughout the season.”

Foster said that Garbers “might have been able to go” against the Nittany Lions, if not for slick conditions on the Beaver Stadium turf.

“I didn’t want to put him in a bad situation, and the type of competitor that Ethan was, he wanted to play. So, that was me that held him out,” Foster said.

Monday, Garbers was back on the practice field with his right foot heavily taped as the team went through stretches and started individual drills before the end of the media viewing window.

Foster said Martin’s poise was among the highlights of his performance in what was the first start of the redshirt sophomore’s collegiate career.

“It says a lot. You know, Justyn came out and played a good game, able to stay ahead of the chains in some situations and stuff. Other situations we might have wanted to do differently, but the fact that where we played at and the way that he played, that was really a positive,” Foster said. “So, I’m happy with how Justyn played, and Sam Yoon was also in there (at center) for his first time, too. So that was also good to have two guys that haven’t played, and in that type of environment it was good that they were able to show up.”