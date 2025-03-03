UCLA in top three for 2026 OT Rex Waterman

Along with the Bruins, the three-star recruit from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton is considering Duke and Nebraska.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — UCLA quickly made a strong impression more than a month ago on 2026 offensive tackle Rex Waterman , who is down to three schools and has his official visits locked in.

Waterman, who visited UCLA for a junior day event Jan. 25 that led to an offer, was back in Southern California on Sunday to compete in the Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College.

Afterward, Waterman told Bruin Blitz that he was glad to be back in the area as he reflected on his growing relationship with the UCLA coaching staff.

“I just love the staff and being in L.A.,” Waterman said. “There’s nothing like it.