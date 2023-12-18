Former California kicker Mateen Bhaghani announced his transfer to Westwood, but less than two hours later Bruins starting left guard Spencer Holstege reposted a 24/7 Sports report that he intends to leave UCLA after one season.

The “BOOM!” that comes from UCLA director of player personnel Ethan Young’s social media account following a verbal commit to the football program was immediately followed Monday by a thud to an area of need.

Holstege, who made the decision to transfer from Purdue to UCLA exactly one year ago, started all 13 games and posted a 69.1 run blocking grade out of 100 on PFF’s scale. It was the best grade of his four collegiate seasons to date.

The Bruins’ line, though, struggled in pass protection and allowed 42 sacks. Depth was lacking, as backup left guard Siale Taupaki was the lone reserve to see significant action outside of special teams work as the schedule got deep into Pac-12 play.

Bhaghani, meanwhile, does address an area of need after the Bruins struggled with consistency between kickers R.J. Lopez and Montana State transfer Blake Glessner this season.

Bhaghani made 8 of 9 field goals attempts, including a long of 43 yards, as a freshman for the Golden Bears.

Lopez was just 6 of 11 on field goals before Glessner took over and converted just 2 of 6 attempts.